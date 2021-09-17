Chilean activists mark 48th anniversary of military coup

Sheffield Chilean Solidarity activists and friends gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall at the weekend to remember the atrocities that took place after the 1973 Chilean military coup. The US-backed coup led by General Pinochet against leftist Chilean President Salvador Allende left over 3000 Chileans killed or disappeared and many more in exile. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to event organiser Maria Vasquez-Aguilar.