Arts project to capture Windrush Generation stories

Nyara School of Arts has been awarded a £10,000 grant from Sheffield Council to deliver a cultural history project capturing stories of Sheffield’s Windrush Generation. The Sheffield-based African diaspora arts and heritage organisation was unanimously chosen by a panel of community members following an open competition. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Danae Wellington, creative director at Nyara School of Arts.
