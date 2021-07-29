Capacity crowd at Tramlines return

Over 40,000 revellers a day attended the sold out three day Tramlines Festival at Hillsborough Park with no mask or social distancing requirements. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Timm Cleasby, operational manger for Tramlines said: “It’s been incredible. Across the city we have had an amazing reaction.” The return of the city’s biggest music festival has been a landmark for the UK live events industry being among the first to join the government’s pilot Events Research Programme to test the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Baillor Jalloh reports.