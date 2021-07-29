Unions welcome Forgemasters deal

Unions and bosses at Sheffield Forgemasters have welcome the deal to nationalise the 215 year old steel firm. The Ministry of Defence is to acquire the company for £2.6 million with a commitment to invest up to £400m in modernisation. The company has a key role in the supply of steel to UK defence industries. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Martin Mayer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council.
