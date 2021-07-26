Capacity crowds for Tramlines weekend

Tramlines music festival returned to Sheffield at the weekend with a capacity crowd at the main event and thousands joining Fringe at Tramlines on Devonshire Green. Tramlines Festival 2021 was organised as one of the pilot events in England for which mask and social distancing requirements have been removed. Baillor Jalloh reports from Fringe at Tramlines for Sheffield Live!
