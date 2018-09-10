Brown bin collection begins in Sheffield

Refuse collectors in Sheffield have started collecting the new brown recycling bins for glass, cans, tins and plastic bottles. The new brown bins will be collected once every four weeks. Existing blue bins will be used for paper and card. Sheffield Live! reporter Bailor Jalloh spoke to Sheffied City councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and street scenes.
