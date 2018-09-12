Age Better campaign to combat loneliness

The Age Better in Sheffield campaign, led by South Yorkshire Housing Association, is seeking to reduce isolation and loneliness among over 50s with a toolkit going out initially to 7,000 households in the Firth Park area. The kits are designed to encourage people to connect with one another, especially those who may feel isolated, and include information about activities and facilities as well as advice. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Hannah Thornton of Age Better in Sheffield.