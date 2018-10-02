Breastfeeding campaign launched with Town Hall facility

Sheffield Council has officially opened a breastfeeding room at the Town Hall to encourage mums and future mums to breast feed their children. The dedicated room, just off the reception area of the Town Hall, will be available for use by any breastfeeding mum. The room has been equipped with a comfortable breastfeeding chair, baby changing station, a water cooler and a fan. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
