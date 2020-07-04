Music venues at risk despite lockdown easing

Nightclubs and music venues remain shut with many at risk of permanent closure as pubs, bars and barber shops re-open under government guidelines for hospitality venues. Iconic Sheffield venues The Leadmill and Corporation are among venues at risk according to the Music Venue Trust. Meanwhile Sheffield Council has apologised for a swiftly withdrawn tweet which surprised pub landlords by warning coronavirus “will already be there waiting for you”. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Mark Hobson, managing director of Corporation and Trafalgar Warehouse.