Blind and partially sighted face reduced support in lockdown

Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind has furloughed 80 per cent of their staff to cope with the lockdown and reduced revenues. The charity provides support, friendship and services to over 3,600 blind and partially sighted people in Sheffield with over 300 weekly visitors in normal times to its Mappin Street premises. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Joanne Arden, deputy manager for Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind.
