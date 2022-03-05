Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust awarded £40,000 to help with flood defences

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust has won a £40,000 Movement for Good award to support natural flood management work in South Yorkshire. The funding will extend the charity’s work to additinal sites in the Upper Don catchment area to mitigate flood risk. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Ross Mosley, head of conservation and land management at Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.
