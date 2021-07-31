Union calls for further support for UK steel firms

Following the nationalisation of Sheffield Forgemasters, Unite are calling on government to consider nationalising other steel firms. Sheffield Forgemasters was bought out this week by the Ministry of Defence to secure production of defence critical components. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of Unite the Union.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..