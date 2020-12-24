Former MEP reacts to Brexit deal

Following news of the Brexit deal with the European Union, Sheffield Live! spoke to former Yorkshire and Humber MEP and Sheffield Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed. The UK-EU agreement is to come into effect on 1 January 2021 after the end of the Brexit transition period. The 2000 page document will require ratification by the 27 European Union countries and by the UK Parliament. Azz Mohammed reports.
