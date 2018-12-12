£20m student housing scheme completed

Completion of the first phase of a £20m student accommodation scheme in Sheffield’s St. Vincent’s Quarter has been announced by developer Future Generation. The topping off ceremony follows years of planning for the Hollis Croft site with accommodation for 350 students and a roof top common room. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Andrew Sutton, chair of Future Generation.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..