Spirit of the Wapentake

Created and presented live every weekfor the last 10 years by Graham and Sinead
Graham has now done a ‘whispering Bob Harris moving to his new ‘Live Science Radio Show’ on Saturday morning at 11 and its up to Sinead, Andy and Bona to keep the spirit alive.
Our mission is (as it always was) to ROCK SHEFFIELD’S SOCKS OFF!!!!
we play the best rock music from the last 40 years or so as well as letting you know the latest rock news, gig reviews and local rock gig information. We also publicize new local, national and international rock bands that come to our attention.
Each show is painstakingly researched and lovingly crafted (Yea Right). Unfortunately, all that goes out of the window as soon as the sliders are cranked up. Hopefully, during the following 2 hour rock-fest we play some of the greatest music ever recorded.
The Wap, the Buccaneer Bar and Rebels are long gone and some of us may be looking a bit worse for wear, but the Sheffield rock scene is still alive and kicking with great rock pubs and live music venues all over the place.
We love the classic rock of the Wapentake era but we also love all the new rock springing up everywhere. The metal / Heavy rock scene is definitely in the ascendency and this is also part of what we are about.
Check out our Facebook page for the latest news and info. including up-coming guests and ticket comps. https://www.facebook.com/groups/121701393136/
Also don’t forget our sister Facebook page aimed specifically at metal fans run by our metal guru Bona https://www.facebook.com/thedarksidemetal
Looking for the next great local gig? Start with the facebook pages and then check out our venue links below.
Podcasts (also below) are usually available 2 hours after the live show and remain available to listen to or download for about 2 months.
ENJOY!!!!!
/Send us your pics both new and old. If they are relevent,legal and don’t involve cruelty to farmyard animals we will add them to our collection. sheffieldrocks@outlook.com
The Classic Rock Society
Hi All. Its been a blast launching and co-presenting Spirit of the Wapentake with Sinead and more latterly with Phil, Andy and Bona. That said. 10 years is a long time to do the same thing even if it is presenting arguably the greatest radio rock show in the world.
Enjoy the future guys. I certainly will, presenting and producing my “poncey” science show ‘The Live Science Radio Show’ every Saturday morning at 11 also here at Sheffield Live.
Graham Marshall
