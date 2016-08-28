Show Image

Spirit of the Wapentake

Presented by: Sinead Rankin, Bona, Andy
,
Produced by: Sinead Rankin

Wednesday 5 pm - 7 pm
, , , , , , , , , ,

spirit-of-the-wapentake Banner

Wapentake Bar 1980s

Created and presented live every weekfor the last 10 years by Graham and Sinead

Graham has now done a ‘whispering Bob Harris moving to his new ‘Live Science Radio Show’ on Saturday morning at 11 and its up to Sinead, Andy and Bona to keep the spirit alive.

grahamandSinead

Our mission is (as it always was) to ROCK SHEFFIELD’S SOCKS OFF!!!!

we play the best rock music from the last 40 years or so as well as letting you know the latest rock news, gig reviews and local rock gig information. We also publicize new local, national and international rock bands that come to  our attention.

Each show is painstakingly researched and lovingly crafted (Yea Right). Unfortunately, all that goes out of the window as soon as the sliders are cranked up. Hopefully, during the following 2 hour rock-fest we play some of the greatest music ever recorded.

Wap Bar View

The Wap, the Buccaneer Bar and Rebels are long gone and some of us may be looking a bit worse for wear, but the Sheffield rock scene is still alive and kicking with great rock pubs and live music venues all over the place.

Wap Crowd Scene

We love the classic rock of the Wapentake era but we also love all the new rock springing up everywhere. The metal / Heavy rock scene is definitely in the ascendency and this is also part of what we are about.

Olga at Wap 1

Check out our Facebook page for the latest news and info. including up-coming guests and ticket comps. https://www.facebook.com/groups/121701393136/

Also don’t forget our sister Facebook page aimed specifically  at metal fans run by our metal guru Bona https://www.facebook.com/thedarksidemetal

Looking for the next great local gig? Start with the facebook pages and then check out our venue links below.

Olga and Bona

Podcasts (also below) are usually available 2 hours after the live show and remain available to listen to or download for about 2 months.

ENJOY!!!!!

 

/Send us your pics both new and old. If they are relevent,legal and don’t involve cruelty to farmyard animals we will add them to our collection. sheffieldrocks@outlook.com

Key Venue Links

 

Spirit of the Wapentake Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/groups/121701393136/?fref=ts

The Dark Side Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/thedarksidemetal/

The Leadmill

http://leadmill.co.uk/events/type/7%7C17/

The O2 Academy Sheffield

https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academysheffield/events/music

Sheffield Arena

http://www.motorpointarena.co.uk/h

The Corporation and Local Authority

http://www.corporation.org.uk/

The Plug

http://www.the-plug.com/events-and-tickets

The Greystones

http://www.mygreystones.co.uk/Events_2.html

The Dove and Rainbow

http://doveandrainbow.com/

Mulberry Tavern

https://www.facebook.com/mulberrytavern

West St Live

http://www.mentholmans-weststreetlive.com/

The Green Room

https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Green-Room-Sheffield/112377985488740

The Hop

http://www.thehop-sheffield.com/

The RS Bar (was The Royal Standard)

https://www.facebook.com/thersbar

Birdwell Venue

http://www.birdwellvenue.com/whatson.html

The Classic Rock Society

http://www.classicrocksociety.co.uk/

One thought on “Spirit of the Wapentake

    1. Graham Marshall Author
      #

      Hi All. Its been a blast launching and co-presenting Spirit of the Wapentake with Sinead and more latterly with Phil, Andy and Bona. That said. 10 years is a long time to do the same thing even if it is presenting arguably the greatest radio rock show in the world.
      Enjoy the future guys. I certainly will, presenting and producing my “poncey” science show ‘The Live Science Radio Show’ every Saturday morning at 11 also here at Sheffield Live.

      Graham Marshall

      Reply
Leave a comment

Podcasts Online

Subscribe: iTunes iOS Zune MyYahoo! RSS/XML
Podcasts are uploaded about 30min after live broadcast
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 21st of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 21st of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 14th of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 14th of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 7th of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 7th of December Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 30th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 30th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 23rd of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 23rd of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 16th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 16th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 9th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 9th of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 2nd of November Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 6PM Wednesday 26th of October Download Listen now
Spirit of the Wapentake - 5PM Wednesday 26th of October Download Listen now

Contact Us

Sheffield Live, 15 Paternoster Row, Sheffield, S1 2BX Tel: 0114 281 4082

General info: info@sheffieldlive.org

News: news@sheffieldlive.org

© 2016 Sheffield Live! Made in Sheffield. Made by You. Problems with the website? Let us know! Powered by