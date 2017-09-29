Sheffield United: Brook selected for Wales squad

Sheffield United youngster, David Brook has been selected to join the Wales national team for the forthcoming World Cup qualifying matches in October against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland. It’s the twenty year old’s first international call up. Blades manager Chris Wilder has been full of praise for Brook and said the youngster is very much his plan for the future.
