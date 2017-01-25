Sheffield pupils take part in Big Schools’ Birdwatch

The RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place in the first half of the spring term and pupils from St Theresa’s Primary School, Prince of Wales Road have been getting involved. The Big Schools’ Birdwatch is an annual educational activity which encourages children to discover the wildlife to be found in their school grounds and to get closer to nature. Sham Powell reports for Sheffield Live!
