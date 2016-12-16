Sheffield Eagles reveal challenges of Don Valley closure

Sheffield Eagles have spoken of their struggle to secure a stadium for professional rugby league in Sheffield following the demolition of the Don Valley Stadium. It is hoped the new community stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park in Don Valley will open in spring 2017. In the meantime, lacking a temporary location in Sheffield the Eagles have been playing their home matches in Wakefield. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to head coach and acting chief executive Mark Aston.
