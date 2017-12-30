Liberians in Sheffield hope for change from new president

Liberian residents in Sheffield say they hope new president elect George Weah will unify the West African country and work with all political parties to end poverty and corruption following recent elections. The former football legend was elected in a presidential run-off on Tuesday, 26 December. Mr Weah defeated his opponent, the incumbent vice president, Joseph Boakai with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Weah will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, in the country’s first democratic transition of power for more than half a century. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!