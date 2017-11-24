Know the Line campaign tackles sexual harassment

A new multi-agency campaign has been launched to tackle sexual harassment of women and girls in South Yorkshire supported by Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire Police and community partners. The Know the Line campaign seeks to challenge the attitudes of perpetrators of sexual harassment and to encourage members of the public to look out for the safety of women and girls. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to campaign organiser Ann Butler.
