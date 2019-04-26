Vigil held for those who have died at work

Trades unionists, MPs and councillors were among those taking part in an International Workers’ Memorial Day event outside Sheffield Town Hall to remember those who have died or sustained injuries at work. Those present observed a minute’s silence and the laying of a wreath at the Memorial Tree. The TUC theme for the 2019 memorial is “dangerous substances – get them out of the workplace”. Similar events have been held in towns and cities across the world. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!