Ukrainian activists seek to raise awareness of impact of war

Ukrainian activists, Olenka Gulenok and Brie Kostrova, visited Sheffield during International Women’s Week as part of a UK tour to raise awareness about the impact of the war on women and working-class communities. Gulenok and Kostrova are from the campaign group Sozialny Rukh, a socialist movement organisation in Ukraine. They met with labour movement activists and politicians during their visit to Sheffield. Baillor Jalloh reports.