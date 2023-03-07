Tree campaigners welcome independent report

Members of the Sheffield Tree Action Group have welcomed the findings of Sir Mark Lowcock’s independent report into the dispute on the felling of thousands street trees in the city. Campaigners Russell Johnson and Phillip William Yates, speaking to Sheffield Live! said they were content with the findings of the report and called for the resignation of councillors Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, and Bryan Lodge who were heavily involved in the project delivery. The findings concluded the local authority should apologise for what the report described as “developing and adopting a flawed plan” to remove and replace street trees in the city. Baillor Jalloh reports.