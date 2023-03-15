Street tree campaigners deserve apology says former councillor

Alison Teal, former Green Party councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow who was thrown out of a full council meeting in 2017 over the street trees dispute, has called for a public apology from senior councillors who had defended the felling of street trees. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Teal said “people were really brutalised, people were physically hurt”. Teal was one of six campaigners who were arrested by police and detained for several hours for protesting against the felling of street trees across the city. The independent review into the trees dispute recommended the local authority apologise for “developing and adopting a flawed plan” to remove and replace street trees in the city. Baillor Jalloh reports.