South Yorkshire heads into Tier 3 restrictions

Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire are heading into Tier 3 restrictions as Covid-19 cases remain persistently high. People will not be allowed to meet socially with anyone who is not part of their household or support bubble. The government has allocated £41m to support those affected in South Yorkshire by the new restrictions. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Susan Hird, consultant in public health at Sheffield Council.
