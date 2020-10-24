Sheffield protesters condemn police killings in Nigeria

Protesters gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to show solidarity with victims of police brutality in Nigeria following the killing by security forces of at least 12 civilians engaged in a peaceful demonstration in the capital Lagos. The killings followed weeks of demonstrations in Nigeria against the activities of a police unit known as the Special Anti Robbery Squad or SARS which has been accused of kidnappings and harassment. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohamed spoke to organiser Leo Nosakhare.
