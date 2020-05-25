Sheffield woman faces lockdown in Colombia

A Sheffield woman is facing a strict lockdown in Colombia after a business trip to the country left her unable to return due to cancelled flights and the closure of airports. Natalie Welch is the founder and manager of Pura Panela which imports handcrafted sugars. She is now staying with family in Colombia under a strict lockdown with just an hour of exercise allowed per day and keeping in touch with her Sheffield partner by video conference. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!