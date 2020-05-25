Arts workshop for children goes online

A popular Spring Bank Holiday arts workshop series for 7-12 year olds run by Ignite Imaginations in collaboration with Sheffield Libraries is to be run this year as a virtual event. A series of daily, free, artist-led activities will be available online from Monday with a video and online activities sheet for each workshop. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Vicky Rolley, project coordinator for Ignite Imaginations, and Claire South, senior young people’s officer for Sheffield Libraries.