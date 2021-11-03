Sheffield Sudanese activist protests military coup

Dozens of Sudanese residents of Sheffield gathered outside the City Hall at the weekend to protest the military coup which has ended the country’s transitional civilian goverment. The protest was organised in solidarity with nationwide protests in Sudan and similar gatherings in other parts of the world. Samah and Afag, the protest organisers, spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh.
