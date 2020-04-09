Sheffield men shave heads for NHS charity

Seven Sheffield men have joined a fundraising drive for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity by taking the bold step of having their heads shaved as part of a Support Your NHS appeal. With NHS hospitals under increasing pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic Ryan Smith, Adam Cone, Ricky Brunt, Thomas Billam, Liam Howard, Marcus Pike and James Kirkby aim to raise funds for the local hospital to buy additional protective equipment for frontline workers. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!