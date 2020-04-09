Sheffield Doc/Fest to go online for 2020

This year’s Sheffield International Documentary Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak with some activities to be held online and others to take place later in the year. The festival, which in previous years has brought thousands of delegates to Sheffield from across the UK and worldwide, will be replaced with a series of a virtual events in June and smaller weekender activities planned for later in the year. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to festival director Cintia Gil.