Sheffield council tax to rise by nearly 5%

Councillors have voted to increase council tax in Sheffield by 4.99% for the financial year beginning April 2023 to cope with budget challenges. People living in Band D homes will pay £1,840.69 for city council services in the year 2023 to 2024 consisting of 2.99% city council increase and a 2% social care precept. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council.