Sheffield charity calls for action on human trafficking

Sheffield based charity Snowdrop is calling on the government to do more to raise awareness of human trafficking. Every year hundreds of people are trafficked into the UK and victims are being compelled into prostitution, forced labour or working excessively long hours, often in extreme conditions. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Lara Bundock, chief executive of Snowdrop.
