Sharrow autumn carnival set to return

Sharrow’s autumn carnival parade is set to return on 4 November with activities in Highfield Adventure Playground from 4pm and a lantern parade around the streets of Sharrow. The family event, organised by community arts group Ignite Imaginations with Sharrow Community Forum, is free and will feature fire spinners, entertainment and hot food. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Louisa Golob of Ignite Imaginations.