Salons back in business as lockdown eases

Since the weekend bowling alleys, casinos, skating rinks and beauty salons in England have opened for the first time since lockdown measures were introduced in March. The re-opening comes as the government continues to ease restrictions to help people and businesses get back to work. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Erica Anderson, owner of Blynk Lash & Brow Bar on Chesterfield Road.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..