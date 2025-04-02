Rotherham’s Ray Matthews recalls his “Path to Success”

Pensioner, charity marathon runner and former boxer Ray Matthews of Rotherham shared his memories in the book “Path to Success”. The publication narrates his early life and introduction to boxing as a means to combat bullying and goes on to tell his account of aspirations to complete multiple challenges. Among these, Matthews famously running seventy-five marathons in seventy-five days on his seventy-fifth birthday to raise £75,000 for charity. Report by Baillor Jalloh for Sheffield Live!

From the Sheffield Live archives June 2023