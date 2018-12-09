Rotherham councillor calls for legal review on parental access rights for rapists

Rotherham Councillor Emma Hodinott, cabinet member for community safety, told Sheffield Live! she found deeply upsetting the local authority’s involvement in offering a convicted rapist parental access to the victim’s child. Rape victim Sammy Woodhouse, who waived her anonymity to speak out on the issue, said she was “extremely distressed” when she found out Arshid Hussain, who groomed, raped and impregnated her when she was a teenager, was offered a chance to be involved in her son’s future. The authority was criticised for their approach but say they acted within the law. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!