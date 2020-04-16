Rate of Covid-19 spread reduces as lockdown extended

The spread of Covid-19 is being slowed and lives are being saved, Sheffield’s health protection manager Ruth Granger told Sheffield Live! as the government extended the lockdown for a further three weeks. As of 16 April there have been 1412 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sheffield however many more are thought to have been infected as testing is limited to the critically ill and key workers. The NHS has reported 113 patients in Sheffield hospitals have sadly died of the disease. Baillor Jalloh reports.