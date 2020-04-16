Campaigners blame austerity for NHS struggle on Covid-19

Campaigners from Sheffield Save Our NHS have blamed years of austerity as the reason for the NHS struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic amid concerns about access to personal protective equipment for frontline workers. Campaigner Jeremy Short said: “The NHS was not equipped enough to deal with a pandemic like this”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
