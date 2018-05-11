Podcasts now available in one location

To get all our shows in one podcast you can use the URL:

https://web.sheffieldlive.org/podcastsubscribe

Click on “File” in the top left menu. Then select “Subscribe to Podcast…” from the dropdown and paste the feed URL. Click ok and voilà!

Podcasts App (iOS)

Tap the “My Podcasts” button on the bottom row of icons. Then hit the + button in the top left corner, and select “Add Podcast” from the pop up. Then you paste in the feed URL and hit subscribe.

Pocket Casts (iOS, Android & Web)

Paste the URL of the feed into the search field and hit search. Done!

Overcast (iOS & Web)

Tap the + button in the top right like you normally would to add a podcast. Then tap “Add URL” in the top right, paste the feed URL and hit done!

Podcast Addict (Android)

Tap the + sign in the top right. Then choose”Add RSS Feed” and paste in the URL of the RSS feed. Tap “Add.”

Downcast (iOS & Mac)

Tap “Add” on the bottom bar, press “Add Podcast Manually” and in the “Feed” field paste the URL of the RSS feed. Then hit “Subscribe” in the top right.

Your podcasts should now be kept up to date and every show until you unsubscribe will be kept on your media player. Bear in mind our shows are usually 1 or 2 hours, so each show will use up 55mb to 110mb of your hard drive storage respectively.

If you have any problems with the podcasts, please let us know on the feedback form at: http://web.sheffieldlive.org/website.