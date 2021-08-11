Olympic hero Bryony Page looks forward to Trampoline World Championships

Sheffield’s Olympic bronze medallist Bryony Page is back in training and getting ready for the Trampoline World Championships to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Bryony said she was very happy with the bronze medal which adds to her silver from Rio 2016. Team GB returned home on Monday after one of their most successful Olympics, finishing third in the overall medals table with 65, equalling their tally in London 2012 and just short of their 67 medal top performance at Rio 2016. Baillor Jalloh reports.