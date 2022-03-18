New creative workspace to open in Highfield

Creative Arts Development Space (CADS) has taken on their 17th building in the city offering low cost office and studio space for artists and creative businesses. The not-for-profit charity aims to provide creative talent in Sheffield with affordable workspace away from home. CADS has taken over the former Go Outdoors office on Arley Street in Highfield. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke Claire Rimmer, manager at CADS.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..