Nature charity wellbeing offer for Covid volunteers

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust is offering a series of free Wild Wellbeing days for people who volunteered their time and skills during the Coronavirus pandemic. The free activities are aimed at thanking volunteers for their contributions during the pandemic whilst enabling them to take part in creative nature-inspired activities. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoe to Jenny King of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.
