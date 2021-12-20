Hundreds join Nationalities and Borders Bill protest

Human rights activists staged a demonstration outside Sheffield Town Hall to protest against the government’s Nationalities and Borders Bill currently progressing through Parliament. The draft legislation includes provisions to criminalise refugees and asylum seekers who enter the UK by illegal routes. It also includes powers to strip persons of British citizenship without warning. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Rafia Hussain and Ebrew Garnett.
