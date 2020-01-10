Government help sought to save South Yorkshire steel jobs

The GMB union has called on the government to help steel firms in the UK after Liberty Steel announced plans to axe nearly three hundred jobs in South Yorkshire. Around 250 jobs in Stocksbridge, 17 in Rotherham, and 15 in Brinsworth are under threat as well as 70 in Newport, South Wales. Liberty Steel has blamed “challenging” market conditions and a reduction in demand for UK steel products. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to William Dalton, regional organiser for the GMB union in South Yorkshire.