Family of suicide teenager welcomes coroner’s report

The parents of Sheffield teenager, Noah Lomax, have welcomed the coroner’s recommendations following an investigation into circumstances surrounding their son’s death. 15 year old, Noah Lomax, who had autism and a psychiatric history, took his own life in August 2018 after Sheffield’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Service rejected a referral by his GP. The inquest called for improvements in communication between the mental health service and GPs. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!