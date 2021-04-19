Family launch legacy appeal for Secret Garden project

The family of a man who sadly lost his life to Covid-19 has launched a £100,000 legacy appeal in his memory, one year on from his death. Raj Aggarwal owned the Hackenthorpe branch of Spar, along with other shops across the region and was a well known figure who worked tirelessly to provide food and drink supplies to frontline NHS Workers at the start of the pandemic. His wife Sunita Aggarwal has decided to launch a campaign to raise funds towards the Secret Garden project for staff and patients at the Northern General Hospital for staff and patients. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Gareth Aston, chief executive officer for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.