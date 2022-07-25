Early support for children hit by council spending cuts

A new report has revealed more vulnerable children than ever need crisis support as local authorities cut spending on services which help prevent them coming to harm. According to the report, investment in early intervention support by councils in England fell from £3.8bn to £1.9bn (50%) between 2010/11 and 2020/21. The report was commissioned by The Children’s Society, Action for Children, Barnardo’s, National Children’s Bureau and the NSPCC. Sheffield Live! reporyer Baillor Jalloh spoke to Rachel Henry from the The Children’s Society.