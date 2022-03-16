Covering Ukraine 2022 #2

Covering Ukraine is a special production for the Local Television Network covering the war in Ukraine, produced by Latest TV (Brighton) and Sheffield Live! TV, with reports from Ukrainian journalists, solidarity action in the UK and Ukrainian culture. In this latest edition we feature the Ukrainian National Munical Opera Kyiv who are touring Madam Butterfly in the UK, we hear from former councillor Jim Steinke on Sheffield’s twin city Donetsk, and Olena Mandrik, a Ukranian researcher at Sheffield University, talks about the impact of the war and the Stand With Ukraine Sheffield campaign.