Councillor plea to stop anti-social behaviour

A Sheffield councillor has made a plea for people to report offenders to the police, after a new outbreak of anti-social behaviour in Arbourthorne. Ben Miskell, councillor for Park and Arbourthorne said two buses suffered from smashed windows after bricks were thrown by a group of youths. There were no reports of injuries but concern is growing about the potential threat to life, should the attacks continue. Similar incidents were reported in December and this led to buses being diverted from the estate. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!